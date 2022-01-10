ENTERPRISE — The cause of Sunday’s widespread power outage in Wallowa County is still under investigation — and likely will remain so for days or weeks, according to a spokesman for Pacific Power & Light on Monday, Jan. 10.
The lights went out just after 9 a.m. and were restored just before 4 p.m.
According to a PP&L post on Twitter on Jan. 9, the meters of 5,318 customers were affected, hitting virtually all of Wallowa County. Posts and emails began assuring a restoration of power in late morning, ultimately saying it would be restored by 5 p.m.
Drew Hanson, a spokesman for PP&L, said Jan. 10 that service was restored to about 900 customers in the Wallowa area by about 1 p.m. and the remainder of the county had its power restored by just before 4 p.m.
“Crews were dispatched at the first reports of an outage, but weather-related driving conditions slowed our response time,” Hanson said.
He said crews were out on the ground and by air looking for possible causes. There was no single cause, such as a vehicle hitting a power pole.
“The actual cause of the interruption is under investigation,” he said, adding that it could take some time.
“We understand the impact being without power in such weather can have,” Hanson said. “We fully understand the impact and appreciate customers’ understanding while crews are working.”
