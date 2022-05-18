ENTERPRISE — A total of 2,554 ballots were counted Tuesday, May 17, after the polls closed for the 2022 Primary Election, according to a report issued by county Clerk Sandy Lathrop.
Lathrop emphasized that the results are only preliminary and final results won’t be known until all ballots postmarked by midnight election night are counted. County clerks’ offices have until May 24 to tally the vote.
The preliminary results for Wallowa County showed 645 Democrat ballots cast, 1,547 Republican ballots cast and 362 nonpartisan ballots cast.
In the Democratic race for U.S. senator, incumbent Ron Wyden received 555 votes, while challenger Brent Thompson received 37 and William E. Barlow III received 30. Write-in candidates received five votes.
In the Republican contest for U.S. senator, Darin Harbick received 514 votes, Sam Palmer received 282, Jo Rae Perkins received 374, Christopher C. Christensen received 70, Ibra A. Taher received 24, Robert M. Fleming received 19, Jason Beebe received 143 and write-ins received 12.
In the Democratic race for U.S. representative for Oregon’s 2nd District, Adam Prine received 140 votes, Joe Yetter received 361 and write-ins received six votes.
On the Republican ticket for 2nd District U.S. representative, Mark Cavener received 165 votes, Katherine M. Gallant received 54, incumbent Cliff S. Bentz received 1,253 and write-ins received seven.
In the gubernatorial contest, there were 15 Democrats and 19 Republicans.
Among the Democrat field, Tobias Read received 214 votes, John Sweeney received 12, Patrick E. Starnes received 29, Dave W. Stauffer received three, Peter W. Hall received four, Genevieve Wilson H. received three, Keisha Lanell Merchant received two, Michael Cross received one, George L. Carrillo received 10, Tina Kotek received 289, Michael Trimble received three, Ifeanyichukwu C. Diru received two, Wilson R. Bright received seven, Julian Bell received five, David Beem received two and write-ins received 15.
In the Republican field, Amber R. Richardson received four votes, Bill Sizemore received 51, Stefan G. Strek (Stregoi) received zero votes, Nick Hess received 13, John G. Presco received zero, Bud Pierce received 55, Stan Pulliam received 82, Kerry McQuisten received 363, Tim McCloud received 29, Brandon C. Merritt received four, Reed Christensen received 22, Jessica Gomez received 21, Marc Thielman received 81, Bob Tiernan received 102, Christine Drazan received 583, Court Boice received 10, Bridget Barton received 72, Raymond Baldwin received one, David A. Burch received two and write-ins received 11.
In the race for state representative for the 58th District, no Democrat filed for office and 30 write-ins were cast. On the Republican side, 1,349 votes were cast for incumbent Bobby Levy, 81 were cast for Skye Farnam and three write-ins were cast.
In the nonpartisan races, District Attorney Rebecca J. Frolander received 1,911 votes while 38 write-ins were cast.
County Commissioner Position 3 incumbent John Hillock received 2,007 votes and 55 were cast for write-ins.
County Clerk Sandy Lathrop received 2,112 votes and 14 were cast for write-ins.
In the race for commissioner for the Bureau of Labor and Industries, Christina E. Stephenson received 610 votes, Cheri Helt received 602 votes, Chris Henry received 60 votes, Robert Neuman received 91 votes, Casey M. Kulla received 362 votes, Brent T. Barker received 252 votes, Aaron R. Baca received 38 votes and write-ins received four votes.
Several judges also were on the ballot, but only one had a challenger. In Position 3 for the Court of Appeals, Darleen Ortega received 978 votes to Vance Day’s 1,078. All the other judge positions saw overwhelming wins for those on the ballot, Roger J. DeHoog for Supreme Court Position 6, Scott A Shorr for Appeals Court Position 5 and Ramon A. Pagan for Appeals Court Position 8.
Numerous Democratic and Republican precinct committeepersons also were on the ballot and many did not see the full number required on the ballot selected.
This story was updated to reflect the most recent returns.
