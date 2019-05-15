From more than 2,100 applicants, Kana Oliver was one of 800 women selected for P.EO.’s STAR Scholar Award in the amount of $2,500.
Elizabeth Oliver, P.E.O.’s Chapter R, Education Committee chair expressed, “We wanted to submit a candidate for this special award this year. Although there are many incredibly talented women graduating from Wallowa County high schools in 2019, Kana stood out.”
Scholar, musician, athlete, service volunteer, employee, contributing writer for the Wallowa County Chieftain, and much more, Kana has a remarkable resume. Daughter of Kiyomi and Bill Oliver, Kana will graduate from Joseph Charter School in June as co-valedictorian with a 4.0 average and 24 college credits of dual enrollment through Treasure Valley Community College and Eastern Oregon University to apply toward her undergraduate college degree. Kana will attend College of Idaho in Caldwell, Idaho in September; she plans to major in Psychology with minors in Communications, Graphic Design, and Human Performance. She will also play violin in their Symphony and for their Chamber Music.
P.E.O. is a 150-year-old philanthropic education organization with chapters throughout the US and Canada. Its purpose is to celebrate the advancement of women; to educate women through scholarship, loans and Cottey College; and to motive women to achieve their highest aspirations. Wallowa County’s Chapter R is 102 years old and has 43 members.
