Wallowa Whitman National Forest:
It’s that time again, when fungi begin pushing their way up through the soil. Avid mushroom hunters, both recreational and commercial, await their arrival every spring.
For those that are picking small quantities for personal use, a permit is not required to harvest or possess one gallon or less in Oregon.
A commercial mushroom permit is required if you are 18 years or older and harvest mushrooms to sell — or if you plan to harvest, possess, or transport more than one gallon in Oregon. Purchasing a permit requires a valid government-issued ID. Commercial mushroom picking is prohibited in wilderness areas; therefore you cannot possess more than one gallon within Oregon wilderness boundaries.
Temporary road and area closures may still be in effect in last year’s wildfire areas where unsafe conditions, such as hazard trees, are still being mitigated. Please check with the local ranger district office for updates on road conditions and current closures.
Mushroom harvesters on the Umatilla and Wallowa-Whitman National Forests are required to display a recreation pass in the windshield of their vehicle when using a designated fee trailhead. Northwest Forest Passes cost $5 for each day pass or $30 for an annual pass. Recreation passes are available at Forest Service Offices and online through Discover Your Northwest at: http://www.discovernw.org/. The Malheur National Forest does not require a recreation pass.
Please note that many forest mushroom varieties are poisonous. Remember: When in doubt, throw it out! It is the responsibility of the picker to properly identify a mushroom and determine of whether a mushroom is edible. There are many guide books available to assist with identification. Some forests offer field guides for sale. Your local library, county extension office and local Mycological Society are also good sources of information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.