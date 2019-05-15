Soroptimist of Wallowa County is offering a scholarship to recognize and encourage the continued educational pursuits of an outstanding young woman of Wallowa County committed to achieving a college, vocational or technical education and who demonstrates potential to be successful in her future career path.
This scholarship is open to a Wallowa County woman seeking a two or four-year degree at an accredited institution, and who has completed, or will complete, at least one year of college by September 1, 2019. Applicants must plan to enroll as a student in Fall of 2019.
The Soroptimist Club will provide a cash grant of $5,000 to its award recipient. The Upper Classman Continuing Education Scholarship will be paid in its entirety to the accredited institution upon receipt of a Verification of Enrollment form from school officials.
In the pursuit of their ongoing mission to improve the lives of women and girls through programs leading to social and economic empowerment, the members of Soroptimist International of Wallowa County have created this new scholarship from special funds of $5,000 that are donated to the Club on a yearly basis.
The Application can be found as a link (DOCS.GOOGLE.COM SI ret stu Scholarship Application) on our FACEBOOK page (Soroptimist International of Wallowa County) regarding the Soroptimist Continuing Education Scholarship post. This is a fillable form. Paper applications are also available at the Wallowa County Soroptimist Thrift Shop. Submit all application materials by deadline of June 30, 2019 to:
stephens1@eoni.com or mail a typed hard copy to Soroptimist International of Wallowa County P.O. Box 127, Enterprise, OR 97828
For more information contact Anne Stephens at 541-263-2276 or her email address at stephens1@eoni.com or Beth Hough at 541-398-0127 or her email address at bethhough2@gmail.com.
