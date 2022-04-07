ENTERPRISE — The price tag on the proposed refurbishing of the Wallowa Lake Dam has jumped to about $21 million, said Dan Butterfield, president of the Wallowa Lake Irrigation District, leaving the stakeholders wondering where the extra money will come from.
The district, which owns the dam, hopes to break ground on the project in the fall of 2023, after the irrigation season ends that September. The Legislature added $14 million in state lottery funds to its budget last year for the project that was originally estimated to cost about $16 million. Now the district and the other stakeholders have to figure where to find the additional money.
“We’re going to want to make sure we have the funding lined up before we start. We’re not spending any money until we get the $14 (million),” Butterfield said Monday, April 4. “We’re going to wait and make sure we have our money before we get started.”
He said the district board has agreed to hold off spending until it actually receives the lottery money and determines how to make up the difference.
Seeking extra funding
“We’re going to still have the conversation on what we do with the gap,” Butterfield said. “Right now, we’re brainstorming on where else we could get money.”
The major stakeholders of the dam include the irrigation district, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Nez Perce Tribe’s Department of Fisheries Resources Management and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation. Minor stakeholders also are involved, including the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, which has jurisdiction over bull trout; the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and others.
Ann Rava, spokeswoman for state Sen. Bill Hansell, R-Athena, shed a little light on the funding issue in an email April 4 that the stakeholders met in two separate meetings last week. She referenced a report from Regional Solutions Exchange from last week.
“First, we brought the larger stakeholder group together to talk about progress on all projects within the Wallowa Basin that relate to fish passage or irrigation efficiency,” the report said. “The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife announced that they will be able to contribute $1.25 million toward design and engineering work for both the Wallowa Lake Dam fish passage and the fish passage for the Consolidated Ditch. The Wallowa County Soil and Water Conservation District shared that they will be going after some federal funds related to a downstream project. RS also brought the signatories of the instream water memorandum of agreement together to get a presentation on updated costs and design elements to the Wallowa Lake Dam. It was a sobering presentation because the costs have risen so significantly in just a few years and even with significant federal funding opportunities, it will be hard to get over the finish line. However, the group is still committed to working together and finding the funding to complete the project.”
The refurbishment of the century-old dam is intended to improve the spillways, include a fish passage, add more concrete for weight, replace the five conduit gates with new ones and to upgrade the electrical and instrumentation.
Fish passage
One of the major issues in designing the dam is what kind of fish passage there will be.
Butterfield said no agreement on that issue has been arrived at by the stakeholders yet.
According to a report in the Aug. 31 Chieftain, it’s up to the engineer, McMillen, Jacobs and Associates of Boise, Idaho, to determine the type of fish passage that will be included and to finalize the plans for the dam.
Wallowa County native Mort McMillen, the engineer on the project, said at the time a fish passage to allow both upstream and downstream migration of fish is being worked into the project. It will be determined by the stakeholders based on the plans his firm comes up with.
“Everybody has their preferences,” McMillen said. “We haven’t arrived at the final selection. … We’re working really good as a group.”
McMillen declined to comment April 4.
The fish passage is a crucial element of the dam’s new design. In fact, state law requires the inclusion of a satisfactory fish passage in the dam, according to Jim Harbeck, field office supervisor of the Nez Perce Tribes Department of Fisheries Resources Management.
Jeff Yanke, a watershed manager with the ODFW, said in August it’s up to the engineer to select a type of passage.
“We’ve been talking concepts and it’s up to them to pick one,” he said.
The “volitional passage” is often known as a fish ladder.
Another option is the “trap and haul” option that’s a type of water elevator to move the fish, Yanke said.
