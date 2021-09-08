ENTERPRISE — About 50 Wallowa County residents tuned in to a virtual public hearing last week to express their opinions on the East Moraine Forest Management Plan.
The hearing originally had been scheduled to be at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise, but was changed to virtual within a day or two of the hearing because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, according to Wallowa County Commissioner Todd Nash.
The moraine, a parcel of land of roughly 1,800 acres, was purchased and moved to county ownership in January 2020. A draft management plan has since been worked on by the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership — made up of Wallowa County, the Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources, the Oregon Department of Parks and Recreation, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Forestry and the Nez Perce Tribe’s cultural and forestry divisions, as well as community members.
The final plan will ultimately be what governs management and stewardship of the property.
Kathleen Ackley, executive director of the Wallowa Land Trust, said comments received during the Wednesday, Sept. 1, hearing were largely productive, giving the partnership ideas for any changes that may be needed to the management plan.
“It was a good meeting,” Ackley said. “A lot of people had a lot of thoughtful input.”
Nash agreed.
“There was a wide variety of opinions and that was what it was for,” he said.
Issues heard
There are five main uses for the moraine: wildlife habitat, cultural resources, range management, forestry and recreation.
Nash, who is a cattle rancher, was pleased that there was no backlash on grazing, which falls under the range management realm.
“Everybody seemed congenial with it,” he said.
Nash added that there was only one comment on logging.
“Most of (the comments) revolved around recreation and how we should utilize it or limit it,” he said.
Nash added that while most comments were not opposed to public use, many were in favor of some limits.
“There were quite a lot of the comments that didn’t say ‘closed,’ but (there was) consideration for wildlife, for managing large numbers of people and they didn’t want to see it overwhelmed,” he said. “That was a main thrust of it. There were other concerns of maintaining that open space for everything from bicycles to horseback riding to hiking.”
One issue that did raise concerns on both sides was that of whether dogs must be on leashes while on the moraine.
“We’ve heard the pros and cons of both,” he said.
Other issues raised included limited entry to the moraine and the possibility of expanding the parking lot and how large the lot should be on the East Moraine for horse trailers.
Next steps
“It becomes a balancing act now,” Nash said. “There were people on both sides of the issues.”
Ackley said the public comment period on the proposed management plan ends Oct. 2. After that, the plan’s management committee will review it and the public comment during October and make appropriate changes. In November, the county commissioners will review and approved the revised plan, as will the ODF. In December, it is expected the plan will be adopted and implemented by the commissioners.
But for now, public comment can still be taken. Ackley and Nash encouraged interested members of the public to visit the county’s website and make their comments there. Ackley urged using the form available on the website, but said emails also can be sent.
“We’re urging people to continue to write in comments,” Nash said. “I did urge people (during the hearing) to be succinct and not have a long rambling letter. We’ll see if we can massage it to accommodate it.”
He further urged people to get involved in what is a parcel of land that belongs to the citizenry.
“We appreciated the participation and it is a public property and this is how the public gets to decide how it’s going to be used,” he said. “I like that concept and have looked forward to it for a long time. I hope they feel like they were being heard.”
