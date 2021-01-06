WALLOWA COUNTY — A combined effort of public agencies and the private timber industry are in the process of cleaning up the remains of the 2015 Grizzly Bear fire that burned more than 74,000 acres west of Troy.
Wallowa County Commissioners Todd Nash and John Hillock were instrumental in prodding the U.S. Forest Service to sell what it initially considered a nearly worthless timber sale, said David Schmidt, of Integrated Biomass Resources in Wallowa.
“Commissioners Nash and Hillock invited the Forest Service to see what needs to be done,” Schmidt said Wednesday, Dec. 30. “It’s a good example of everyone working together to make it happen.”
IBR produces firewood, fenceposts and poles at its mill in Wallowa, employing 25 people full time, Schmidt said.
“It’s a really positive contributor to keeping 25 full-time jobs going,” he said.
He also spoke highly of the project as beneficial for the forest environment in northern Wallowa County.
“This is a really cool timber sale in that it was dead wood that was going to be burned,” he said.
The timber sale sold for $11,264.28, according to Darcy Weseman, public affairs officer for the Umatilla National Forest in Pendleton. She estimated 2,532 million board feet of forest products would come from the sale on the 181 acres designated for treatment.
Schmidt said the dollar amount of the timber sale was just the stumpage fee paid to the Forest Service, but the full cost of the effort would be between $400,000 and $500,00 by the time the trees were logged, hauled to the mill and processed, as well as any road maintenance costs incurred.
Weseman said the actual logging is taking place in the Hoodoo Ridge/Cross Canyon area, about 1-2 miles west of the Long Meadows Guard Station. It’s an intricate maze of Forest Service roads that leads to the area.
Jim Zacharias, of JayZee Lumber Inc., in Joseph, said Pro Thinning, the logging operation of his sons, Tom and Seth, was contracted to do the actual logging. They employ a five-man crew in the woods and contract six log truckers.
“The trickle-down effect is the jobs created at IBR,” Jim Zacharias said, who also serves on the board of Wallowa Resources, another agency involved in the effort. “It’s great that the Forest Service is being proactive with these things.”
He said actual logging has halted for the season, but timber is still being hauled to the mill.
Weseman said the job won’t be done overnight. The contract termination date is March 31, 2024, but they may finish anytime between now and that date. The timber sale contract also allows for additional time if circumstances warrant the extension, none has yet been requested.
Everyone involved seems pleased with the multiple positive aspects of the sale.
“It’s a good thing the Forest Service is being proactive in doing this for fire prevention and salvaging burned wood instead of letting it fall over and go to waste,” Zacharias said. “It’s just a real salvage sale.”
