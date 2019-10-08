Should ATVs be permitted to run on Enterprise city streets? A town hall-type forum will be held Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 6 p.m. in Enterprise’s city council chambers in to discuss a possible ordinance that would govern the use of all-terrain vehicles within the Enterprise city limits.
The town hall to obtain public input was proposed at the Sept. 9 council meeting. Council members said they want to make sure ATV-users are complying with the law, but they don’t want to be so restrictive as to not have exceptions for unlicensed drivers — such youths younger than 16 — to be able to operate an ATV-type vehicle for work purposes, such as plowing snow or mowing lawns.
Continued discussion of the proposed ordinance will be on the agenda for Monday’s regular monthly council meeting.
Also on the agenda, although not complete at press time, will be event permits for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race vet checks and this month’s Trunk or Treat.
The public has until 4 p.m. today to request additions to the agenda.
