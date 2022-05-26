As fuel prices continue their upward trend, the Enterprise Texaco station has taken the lead in having the highest regular unleaded prices in the county at $5.29 per gallon, although its diesel price is still a bit lower than the local Chevron station.
ENTERPRISE — Fuel prices continued their upward trend over the past week, with the Enterprise Texaco joining the Enterprise Chevron with the highest price for regular unleaded in the county at $5.29 a gallon as of Tuesday, May 24.
The Chevron remains the leader at selling diesel automotive fuel at $5.89 a gallon. Texaco’s diesel price is $5.69.
The two stations in Joseph and Wallowa had prices a little lower than in Enterprise, but unlike the Enterprise stations, neither offers cash discounts or discounts for Safeway points.
In Joseph, Paul’s Chevron sells regular for $4.99 and diesel for $5.75. At Goebel’s in Wallowa, regular sells for $5 a gallon and diesel for $5.69.
On May 23, Oregon was well over the nationwide high for regular, according to the American Automobile Association’s website. Oregon averaged $5.15 a gallon, while nationally the average was $4.59. Oregon’s average was up about 0.005 cents a gallon from the day before. The national average also was up fractionally.
A year ago, the state average was $3.407 and the national average was $3.03.
According to AAA, the cost of crude oil accounts for more than half of what we pay at the pumps, so higher crude oil prices translate into more expensive gas and diesel. These high pump prices are not likely to ease anytime soon.
