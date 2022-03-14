ENTERPRISE — An update on plans by the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club to have a pump track built in Enterprise will be on tonight’s agenda when the Enterprise City Council meets at City Hall.

The meeting starts with a work session at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.

The pump track will be discussed by club President Angela Mart and the city’s Parks Committee.

Also on tonight’s agenda is a list of recommendations for the spending of American Rescue Plan Act. The city received more than $443,000 in ARPA funds.

Also on the agenda, the council:

• Will hear a written comment/request from David Hayslip.

• Will hear a written thank you from Ron Pickens.

• Consider Budget Committee member recommendations.

• Consider an event permit and accompanying street closure request.

• Hear a housing study presentation.

• Consider a resolution dealing with 2022 operating parameters.

• Consider lodging tax grant applications.

• Hear department reports.

