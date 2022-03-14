reporter
ENTERPRISE — An update on plans by the Wallowa Mountains Bicycle Club to have a pump track built in Enterprise will be on tonight’s agenda when the Enterprise City Council meets at City Hall.
The meeting starts with a work session at 6 p.m., followed by the regular meeting at 6:30 p.m.
The pump track will be discussed by club President Angela Mart and the city’s Parks Committee.
Also on tonight’s agenda is a list of recommendations for the spending of American Rescue Plan Act. The city received more than $443,000 in ARPA funds.
Also on the agenda, the council:
• Will hear a written comment/request from David Hayslip.
• Will hear a written thank you from Ron Pickens.
• Consider Budget Committee member recommendations.
• Consider an event permit and accompanying street closure request.
• Hear a housing study presentation.
• Consider a resolution dealing with 2022 operating parameters.
• Consider lodging tax grant applications.
• Hear department reports.
