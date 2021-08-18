ENTERPRISE — A lawn Quilt Show on the lawn of the Wallowa County Courthouse will be held Saturday, Aug. 21, hosted by the Wallowa Mountain Quilters Guild, according to a press release.
The quilt show will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. during the Main Street Show and Shine.
Viewers are welcome for free.
For more information, call Gail Hillock at 541-398-0145.
