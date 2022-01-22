Dave Sanford, left, and Michael Abernathy keep track of the mushers’ progress at Race Central at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise on Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022, just after the start of the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race.
ENTERPRISE — The centuries-old practice of using dog sleds for transport in snow-covered terrain has met the 21st century at Race Central for the Eagle Cap Extreme Sled Dog Race at Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
Starting Thursday, Jan. 20, as the race kicked off at Ferguson Ridge Ski Area east of Joseph, racers equipped with global-positioning system trackers relayed their progress back to Race Central and from there to the race website at https://www.eaglecapextreme.com.
“We’ll be able to watch them — it’s updated every 10 minutes — and we’ll be able to see where the mushers (are) on the course,” said volunteer Sherry Murphy, pointing out the computer screens set up at the Cloverleaf.
She was one of six who were there to greet anyone interested.
“We’re here to provide information for mushers’ families, the public, our volunteers and for anybody who’s interested in getting some information on the race,” she said.
In the back room — the communications room — was a more technical setup where volunteers kept in radio contact with other volunteers and tracked the mushers’ GPS signals. Communications volunteers Dave Sanford and Michael Abernathy were so busy with their jobs they didn’t have time to speak.
Murphy said some of the information the public can see at Race Central includes live videos of the Ollokot Campsite, including a rest tent.
“The 100s and 200s are required to spend a 6-hour time resting themselves and their dogs before they continue on their journey or start back,” she said. “People can get an idea of what it actually looks like up there. We have a crew who stays up there to provide meals and checks on the dogs to make sure that everything is going perfectly OK and check their feet and their breathing and all of that kind of stuff.”
The progress that the communications crew tracked was displayed on the race website, volunteer Paige Sully said.
Murphy said this year’s race — after having to cancel last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic — was short on volunteers. In addition to the six in the front room selling souvenirs and showing the view screens of live action on the course, four were at work in the communications room. Of course, they would rotate with others during the course of the race, which was to conclude Saturday.
“We’re short out in the field, at the safety checks and the checkpoints and on the snowmobiles,” Murphy said. “All of those things are needed to keep the race safe. We’re just very short (on volunteers.)”
