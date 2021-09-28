ELGIN — A meeting of the Wallowa Union Railroad Authority will take place tonight, Tuesday, Sept. 28, at 5 p.m. at the Elgin Depot, according to a press release.

On the agenda, which was released early Tuesday, are:

• Derailment

• Discussion of conditions and recommendation on the Excursion.

• A proposal by Eastern Oregon River Outfitters

• A report from the Joseph Branch Community Trail.

• A maintenance report.

• Financial business.

• Other business.

