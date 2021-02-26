ENTERPRISE — Significant strides are being made in recycling in Wallowa County, according to an update on the program presented to the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners at their Wednesday, Feb. 17 meeting.
“We still have a lot of work to do with this whole system,” said Peter Ferré, a member of the Wallowa County Recycling Task Force. “We need to increase revenues and further manage costs. We need to do both.”
Ferré emphasized his “reduce, reuse, recycle” philosophy that he promotes in the task force’s efforts to deal with waste in the county.
“It’s a bigger job than any of us really imagined — how do we continue to increase the revenue we generate and decrease the costs? But there’s been a lot of interest and a lot of action involved, and we’re making a difference,” he told the commissioners.
Commissioner Todd Nash agreed, as he thanked the task force and others who assist. He said he often hears from county residents who appreciate the recycling efforts.
“We as a county, as we struggle to make ends meet, it’s a program that does mean a lot to a lot of people,” he said, adding that the economics of it are still difficult. “But it’s a financial loser; there’s just no two ways about it. Without your participation, it would be much worse.”
Task force member Randi Jandt, who joined Ferré in the update, said that they’re already seeing improvements over last year. She said there’s been a significant increase in volunteer labor hours donated at the recycling center. Last year, there were 492 hours of volunteer labor donated. At an estimated value of about $27 an hour, that comes to a value of more than $13,000.
However, she said, that could be a bit misleading when compared to figures they’ll see this year, since the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions forced them to start midway through the year.
Citing a statistic that he read a few days prior, Ferré said the whole recycling industry is proving a financial boon.
“The reducing, reusing, recycling process — someone did a study on it — and it generated 757,000 jobs in the process of doing that and $36 billion in wages,” he said. “So, it’s good for the economy as well.”
The recycling center accepts cardboard, various kinds of paper, glass, tin, aluminum and No. 1 and No. 2 plastics. The latter has proven to be a problem, Ferré said.
“I’m not disputing the fact that we have a problem with plastics. Cardboard, tin, paper, aluminum, it’s a pretty clean process. Paper comes in, it gets turned into the paper processor and into new paper products. Tin, aluminum, etc., too,” he said. “Most of the plastic that is being accepted now is all being turned into a new plastic product. The challenge is that all the plastic that is produced isn’t accepted by processors, which is actually the majority of the plastic.”
He has noted in stores that many of the plastic items — often food containers — are not the No. 1 and 2 plastics.
“I realize how big a percentage of plastics are not recyclable in today’s world,” he said. “They’re recyclable, but nobody makes enough money to do it to make it worthwhile for them. That’s a problem beyond our ability here in the county to collect and process as much as we can.”
There also is a problem with plastic six-pack holders such as beer and soda come in. Ferré said they’re labeled No. 2, but processors won’t take them as such.
Nash said that could come under a “truth in labeling” bill before the Legislature.
“If there are those arrows on the bottom, it’s misleading people into thinking it’s recyclable when it’s oftentimes not,” the commissioner said. “I’d appreciate your response on what pieces of legislation have merit and … we would be glad to advocate for those that seem responsible.”
Ferré agreed.
“The truth in labeling one is a huge one,” he said. “From the research I’ve done, those arrows really aren’t recycle arrows … what’s confusing about it is so many of those numbers are, nobody’s processing them.”
Baling twine also is an issue in the county, with all the beef cattle feeding on baled hay. Nash, who raises cattle, said there used to be a woman who collected the twine a couple times of the year, but she’s no longer doing it.
Ferré said the woman stopped because Agri-Plastics, the processor, decided the value is so low the firm can’t afford to pay for it.
“I’ve talked to them and they will still take baling twine … and we’re going to start doing that again in some capacity,” he said.
But that brings up the transportation dilemma, which affects many of the recyclables.
“Since there’s no money in it, we need to find a way to get it to the west side in the back of my pickup truck or somebody else’s where it’s not going to be a liability issue for the county,” he said.
Ferré and Jandt said they’re also working to educate the public, both in general and at schools and businesses. They speak to individuals at the center and have seen success. The plastics accepted at the recycling center have proved a problem in the past, with people discarding unacceptable plastics or not removing the lids from acceptable ones. But that’s improved dramatically, they said.
“It’s interesting because if you just look in the plastics window you see very few lids on anything,” Ferré said, noting that the lids on plastic bottles must be removed. “We’re just really appreciative of the (people in) the county who are very deliberately taking lids off of bottles.”
On the budget side of things, he said, the task force, through the county, also is seeking grants to be able to more efficiently cover baled recyclables and possibly even purchase a more efficient baler. Already it has increased its revenue by about 42%, going from $4,293 in 2019 to about $6,600 in 2020.
“I think that’s meaningful,” Ferré said. “It’s still not enough money, but it’s 42% more money than we did in the entire prior year. So, each step along the way, we’re getting closer … we’re making a difference … 42% is 42%.”
