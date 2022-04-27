American Red Cross blood-collection technician Alexis Krigbaum, left, checks the blood pressure of Rebecca Frolander before the latter donates blood Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
American Red Cross blood-collection technician Alexis Krigbaum, left, checks the blood pressure of Rebecca Frolander before the latter donates blood Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
ENTERPRISE — A total of 74 units of blood were donated Tuesday, April 19, during a blood drive held by the American Red Cross at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise.
A unit is approximately 1 pint, said Alicia Hayes, Wallowa County Red Cross coordinator for the blood drive.
She said 87 people signed up to donate.
“It was one our biggest turnouts,” she said.
Rebecca Frolander, one of the volunteer donors, said she’s been donating blood since she was 18.
“I regularly donate blood. I feel it’s something I can do to help people for just a little bit of my time,” she said. “One of the workers said that for every blood donation, you can help three people.”
Hayes said the short-staffed crew ran about 45 minutes behind.
“That was very unusual. … They got backed up so we had to reschedule six,” she said. “We were booked solid.”
The blood drive ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Hayes said donated blood covered the entire gamut of types, O (the universal donor), A, B and AB (the universal recipient), as well as positive and negative Rh factors.
“O negative is particularly coveted,” being the one that can be given to all others, but all types were received, Hayes said.
“It was pretty even across the board,” she said.
Hayes said the American Red Cross tries to hold three or four blood drives a year in Enterprise. The next will be in June, followed by September.
“Weather permitting, we’ll have one in November,” she said.
Hayes said the COVID-19 pandemic led to lower turnouts of volunteers. In fact, the Red Cross even canceled its spring blood drive of 2020, when the pandemic started. The local situation is much like the national shortage.
“A big part of that is COVID — it scares people from donating,” she said. “It’s not that there were a lot of restrictions. It’s just that people were uncomfortable with it.”
Hayes said the blood collected can help local medical facilities, but at times outside sources may be contacted.
“Wallowa County only keeps a certain amount of blood on hand, so if they had a situation where needed a lot, they’d have to request from other areas,” she said.
Hayes expressed her appreciation to all who donated.
“We greatly appreciate their gift of life,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.