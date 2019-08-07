URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Pendleton OR
Wed Aug 7 2019
...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PDT
SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE
...Thunderstorms with abundant lightning likely across the region
the next few days...
.A low pressure system offshore will bring several rounds of
thunderstorms to the area. Scattered storms are likely
Wednesday...Thursday...and Friday afternoon and evening. These
storms are following an extended period of hot and dry weather.
More widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday but this
activity will be accompanied by abundant rainfall.
* TIMING...Each afternoon and evening beginning this afternoon and
continuing through Friday evening. Storms may persist through
the night Friday night. More storms are expected Saturday but
with abundant rainfall.
* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY...3.
* PRECIPITATION...Storms will have some rainfall.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.