Red Flag Warning map

Wallowa County, in bright red, in the upper central portion of this map.

URGENT - FIRE WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Pendleton OR

Wed Aug 7 2019

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 10 AM PDT

SATURDAY FOR ABUNDANT LIGHTNING AND GUSTY OUTFLOW WINDS FOR FIRE

...Thunderstorms with abundant lightning likely across the region

the next few days...

.A low pressure system offshore will bring several rounds of

thunderstorms to the area. Scattered storms are likely

Wednesday...Thursday...and Friday afternoon and evening. These

storms are following an extended period of hot and dry weather.

More widespread showers and storms are expected Saturday but this

activity will be accompanied by abundant rainfall.

* TIMING...Each afternoon and evening beginning this afternoon and

continuing through Friday evening. Storms may persist through

the night Friday night. More storms are expected Saturday but

with abundant rainfall.

* LIGHTNING ACTIVITY...3.

* PRECIPITATION...Storms will have some rainfall.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.

Outdoor burning is not recommended.

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions

are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of

strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can

contribute to extreme fire behavior.

