Corral Fire near Medical Springs

Firefighters are using the small Corral Fire near Medical Springs as a tool to further reduce potentially hazardous fuels and to restore healthy vegetation. The fire was sparked by lightning that moved through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023. 

 Wallowa-Whitman National Forest/Contributed Photo

BAKER CITY — Firefighters are responding to a small fire, named the Corral Fire, located about 7 miles northeast of Medical Springs in the Corral Creek Drainage.

Aircraft equipped with an infrared detector first discovered the fire, which was started by lightning during a storm that moved through the area on Wednesday, Aug. 9, according to a Sunday press release from the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest.

