ENTERPRISE — Starting Wednesday, May 19, qualified renters were able to submit applications to the Oregon Emergency Rental Assistance Program for funding to pay rent, rent arrears, future rent and certain home utility costs, according to a press release.
The program will distribute $204 million to qualified renters who have experienced financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic and are at risk of homelessness or housing instability.
“For the first time, renters can access rental assistance through a statewide, centralized application portal,” said Margaret Salazar, executive director of the Oregon Housing and Community Services. “Together with our community-based partners, we are prioritizing resources toward our most vulnerable households to help keep Oregonians in their homes during these challenging times.”
The OHCS is coordinating with local administrators — 17 community action agencies and one public housing authority — across the state to emphasize an equitable approach in the processing of applications and distribution of funds. This coordinated partnership helps ensure OERAP makes the greatest impact on reducing housing instability and homelessness.
Relief resources will be distributed to renters who meet the following federal eligibility requirements:
• Have income less than 80% of Area Median Income.
• Have an individual in the household who has qualified for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in household income, incurred significant costs or experienced other financial hardship due to the coronavirus pandemic.
• Demonstrates a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability due to past-due rent or utilities.
Federal guidance requires that grantees prioritize households with incomes less than 50% AMI and households with one or more members who have been unemployed for at least 90 days.
“The public health emergency underscores for all of us the critical importance that a safe, stable, affordable home free of discrimination plays to our health and well-being,” said Andrea Bell, director of housing stabilization at OHCS. “I’m grateful we and our many community partners have taken intentional steps to direct resources toward intentionally investing in eviction prevention and long-term stability to help relieve some of the financial burden Oregonians have faced during this pandemic.”
Applications will be accepted on a continuous basis until 2022 or until program funds run out. In most cases, payment will be made directly to the landlord or utility provider. To find out additional information about criteria or to apply to the OERAP program visit OregonRentalAssistance.org.
For assistance contact your local Community Connection of Northeast Oregon Inc. office in Wallowa County call 541-426-3840, in Baker County call 541-523-6591, in Grant County call 541-575-2949 or in Union County call 541-963-7532.
