WALLOWA — Have you seen an errant, dark-brown and white bull terrier running loose in the Wallowa area? That could be Petey, who has been missing from his foster family since Tuesday, March 22.
Tracy Boose, services manager for Bull Terrier Rescue Inc. PNW, said the foster family was out shed hunting in Wallowa with Petey, and the dog escaped to chase some deer.
“I think they were not paying close enough attention and he had a leash on that was too loose and he was able to get out of it and took after the deer,” Boose said.
Based in Puyallup, Washington, she said her organization fosters out dogs all over Oregon, Western Idaho, Washington and part of British Columbia, Canada.
“He came from an area in Oregon where he was living on a ranch and had done really well there,” Boose said.
She learned Mia Kennon of Wallowa was looking to foster a bull terrier and Petey had been with the Kennon family for a month and a half.
“I thought he’d be a great dog for her to foster,” Boose said.
Her organization regularly finds families interested in “fostering to adopt.” That means Bull Terrier Rescue provides food and pays any veterinarian bills, while a foster family provides a home and “just loves the dog.”
She said the Kennons were seriously thinking of keeping Petey. BTR insists a family does a trial adoption of at least 30 days.
“Sometimes they fall in love the dog and keep him,” Boose said. “We try to match the dog with the home and the people.”
After a placement, she keeps in touch with the family to make sure everything works out.
“I want to make sure dog’s going to be happy there and they’re going to be happy with the dog,” she said.
Boose said Petey is believed to be 5-6 years old.
“Petey is friendly, neutered and current on vaccinations,” she said. “He likes most other dogs and livestock. He will chase a cat for the chase, but has never hurt one.”
She said she’s been in contact with local authorities, including the Wallowa County Humane Society, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Oregon Department of Transportation “and anybody we can think of.”
Boose said she’s losing sleep over his being missing.
“I’ve never lost a dog in 30 years,” she said. “The longest I’ve ever had a dog lost is 90 minutes. He’s eight hours away and in the wilderness. … I am beyond frantic.”
Anyone with information on Petey should contact Boose at 253-341-6632 or by email at rcrtracyb@gmail.com.
