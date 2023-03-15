library
WALLOWA — Residents of Wallowa County are invited to participate in a new study about community walking programs. A partnership between the Wallowa Public Library and the School of Nursing at Oregon Health and Science University aims to improve the health of rural Oregonians and learn more what makes a community walking program effective for rural communities.

The walking programs will be led by a librarian at the Wallowa Public Library  and meet at or near the library. Participants will meet once a week as a group and walk together for 20-40 minutes. Participants are invited to participate for two years. Each participant will receive a Fitbit and a T-shirt.

