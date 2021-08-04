ENTERPRISE — The long-awaited revamped Enterprise Skateboard Park will celebrate its grand reopening Saturday, Aug. 7, with new features and a celebrity speaker.
Professional skateboarder and MTV celebrity Brandon Novak, of Maryland, will be on hand for the event, said Ron Pickens, of Enterprise’s Alternative High School and Building Healthy Families.
Pickens, who has been the one to spearhead adding new features to the park, said the opening will be at 10 a.m. Novak, who has earned a reputation both on and off his board, is scheduled to speak from 11 a.m. to noon.
Pickens said just Novak’s speech is planned, but “hopefully, Brandon Novak will do a skating demo.”
A half-pipe has been the major addition to the park, although other obstacles have been added or upgraded. Pickens said Monday that the park is not quite complete.
“We’re two ramps shy at this point, but we’re pretty close,” Pickens said.
He said some signs and benches also need to be added and will be done this week.
“If all goes according to plan, the park should be finished by Friday night,” he said.
Pickens said artwork designed by some of the girls from the Alternative School has been added.
“It’s nice to see a breath of fresh air down there and see some color,” he said. “The girls’ artwork adds some color and some flair.”
The project has been underway since December, when original plans called just for the addition of a half-pipe. Then, this spring, the project received a surprise anonymous donation of $51,500. Pickens expanded his plans and with donations from BHF, the city, community groups, private individuals and businesses, they’ve brought in about $77,000 and have been able to add to their original plans. Over the past month and a half, he’s been working with the Alternative School kids on benches and signage.
He said the donation dollars do not count the cost of donated labor.
“It feels good to see all these pieces get arranged and this project get successfully pulled off,” Pickens said.
