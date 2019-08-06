After four seasons of operating the RimRock Inn, current owners, Kim and Cabot Carlston are planning to close the inn for the remainder of the year and re-organize plans to continue forward. “We had high hopes of operating the business nine months out of the year, during hunting season and in the spring,” said Kim Carlston, “but it hasn’t generated enough revenue to keep going. Even though our holiday dinners were a success, it still wasn’t enough to sustain us through those months.” Kim and Cabot are planning a move to Southern Oregon where Cabot will teach Jr. High Science. “Our daughter is going to college in Ashland this year and we wanted to be close to her. It’s also where we met and got married, so we look forward to returning to the area.” Kim added.
Lunch service has ended. Last day for dinner (reservations required) is Sunday, August 18.
