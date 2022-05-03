ENTERPRISE — A petition to vacate a portion of Pollack Road is expected to be withdrawn by petitioners Dale and Virginia Mammon before the Wallowa County Board of Commissioners when it meets Wednesday, May 4.
The commissioners held a public hearing on the road vacation at their April 20 meeting, the minutes of which are to be approved May 4. But the meeting agenda also includes withdrawal of the petition.
Another petition to vacate a roadway, submitted by Matthew Graham and Laura Noë, also is on the May 4 agenda, but the commissioners plan to schedule a continuation of a hearing on the matter.
Also on the agenda are:
• Review and approval of a resolution authorizing reconveyance of an interest in real property.
Multiple employee action notices, including:
• Position and salary changes for Winifred Conner from fairgrounds manager to a grants position and information technology support.
• Grace Lathrop as a new election worker in the County Clerk’s Department.
• Susan Moody as a new 911 sergeant in the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office.
• A position change for Sianna Williams from 911 dispatcher to juvenile counselor.
• Position and salary changes for Candi Staigle from property appraiser trainee to Property Appraiser 1 .
• Ryan Moody as a new patrol deputy with the WCSO.
