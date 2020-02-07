Wallowa County declared an emergency road closure Friday, Feb. 7, due to excessive flooding on the Grande Ronde River from Troy downstream. Redmond Grade northern Wallowa County is closed, executive assistant Stacey Sregulia said.
The road closures extend from the end of the pavement on the Redmond Grade to the Redmond Bridge and Troy Road. Troy Road, from the Washington state line to the Redmond Bridge is also closed. The closure is to public access, except for home and property owners, according to a notice posted at https://co.wallowa.or.us. Anyone using those roads should use caution and be aware that waters flooding over roadways often have sufficient force to move traveling vehicles, and may also cover extensive washouts on the road surface. The Oregon Department of Transporation strongly advises against driving through flood waters.
The closure will be until further notice, the posting said.
