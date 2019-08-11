A single car rollover accident on OR HWY 3 about four miles north of Enterprise Thursday afternoon totaled a 2001 Toyota Sequoia LTD but produced only scrapes and scratches on the 16-year-old driver, who was alone in the vehicle and refused treatment or transport to the hospital. The vehicle, registered to Dallas R and Tracie L Hickman, was proceeding northbound when it drifted onto the shoulder, skidded across the highway, and overturned, blocking the southbound lane. Wallowa County Ambulance, Enterprise Fire, Wallowa County Sheriff, and Oregon State Police responded to the incident quickly. The highway was cleared about an hour after the wreck.
