ENTERPRISE — More than 40 members of the Rotary Club of Wallowa County gathered Thursday, June 24, at the newly remodeled International Order of Odd Fellows Hall for an annual installation banquet, according to a press release.
The Rotarians celebrated the club’s accomplishments of the past year, which runs from July 1 to June 30. Also, various members were honored and the first Rotaract Club was chartered specifically designed for those in their 20s and early 30s.
Among the accomplishments of the past year listed by outgoing President Ralph Swinehart were 100% participation by members towards the Rotary Foundation, at an average of more than $100 per member, to support Rotary’s International efforts to eradicate polio, provide clean water throughout the world, promote peace and understanding internationally and other priorities.
Swinehart also noted the local scholarship committee gave a record amount of scholarships to local high school seniors, at $9,000, thanks to a buck tag from the Nature Conservancy and generous donations from a few members.
“The Great Potato Sale” fundraiser helped find homes for local organic potatoes that lost their Portland restaurant market due to the coronavirus pandemic, with proceeds raised funding local coronavirus relief to area businesses.
Rotary also has a local peace fellow, Seth Kinzie, who will travel to Uganda in the fall on a Rotary International Peace Fellowship.
Swinehart named Secretary Jessie Michaelson as Rotarian of the Year, for her efforts keeping the club going on Zoom meetings each week, and helping get all members up to speed on the technology.
The highlight of the night was the installation of the new Rotaract Club. Rotary District Gov. Jo Crenshaw drove from Portland to officially grant the group’s charter, saying “You represent the next generation of Rotary, and we’re excited to see what you will do to have a positive impact in your community and around the world.”
The new Rotaract Club includes co-Presidents Grady Nelson and Brooke Greenshields, Treasurer Jazmin Holmes, Secretary Shannon Barnhart and members John Green, Aliana Whittle, Matt Holmes and Tyler and Erica Ketts.
“One of my favorite things about Wallowa County is the tight-knit community,” said Nelson, who has been in the county for two years, working as the marketing manager at Terminal Gravity Brewery in Enterprise. “There is always a need for volunteering and serving, and I’m stoked our group can be part of that.”
Nelson also said the newly formed club is hoping to grow, now that coronavirus restrictions on gatherings are being lifted.
“We’ve been meeting each week, and creating our own little community outside of work,” he said. “I think we’ll see some new faces this year.”
Swinehart handed the gavel and presidential responsibilities over to incoming President Stacy Green, who will serve a one-year term.
The evening ended with a special surprise: Crenshaw, on behalf of the club, presented Swinehart and Rich Wandschneider, who served as president prior to Swinehart and is credited with keeping the club active when the pandemic hit in March 2020, each with a Paul Harris Fellow, an honor named after the founder of Rotary.
The affair featured an Italian-themed potluck, entertainment by local musicians Ted Hays and Bob Webb, and an update on the renovations of the century-plus-year-old Odd Fellows Hall by Dan Ousley.
