ENTERPRISE — The Enterprise City Council will consider appointing a new council president, Monday, Feb. 8, when it meets at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at City Hall.
Councilwoman Jenni Word has been the council president and served as mayor pro-tem for most of 2020 after former Mayor Stacey Karvoski stepped down in May. The selection of a mayor pro-tem is an annual housekeeping measure the council must perform.
City Administrator Lacey McQuead said in an email Thursday, Feb. 4, that applications for a new police chief have been received and are being reviewed. McQuead said she expects to have an update in a couple of weeks.
In addition to department reports, the council will discuss Resolution 650 that is an annual review of utility rates to see if any adjustment is warranted, consider a liquor license application for Friends Restaurant, hear a presentation from Ron Pickard of Building Healthy Families and entertain questions during a review of the city’s welcome packet.
