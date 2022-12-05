Wallowa Memorial Hospital

Wallowa Memorial Hospital is seeing an uptick in cases of RSV, a respiratory illness that is surging throughout Oregon as well.

 Josh Rindfleisch/Wallowa County Chieftain

ENTERPRISE — Flu season has arrived throughout Oregon, and medical professionals in Wallowa County also are on the lookout for a possible recurrence of COVID, along with a relative newcomer — the respiratory ailment known as RSV.

RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

