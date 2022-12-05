ENTERPRISE — Flu season has arrived throughout Oregon, and medical professionals in Wallowa County also are on the lookout for a possible recurrence of COVID, along with a relative newcomer — the respiratory ailment known as RSV.
RSV — respiratory syncytial virus — is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Most people recover in a week or two, but RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults. Health officials say the ailment is on the upswing in Oregon.
Wallowa Memorial Hospital is tracking an increase of RSV cases in the county. Most cases are being treated on an outpatient basis, but a couple of RSV cases have required hospitalization, according to Jenni Word, the hospital’s chief nursing officer.
As of Monday, Dec. 5, Word said there were four confirmed cases of RSV last week within the Wallowa County Health Care District, and two positive COVID patients. She said no new influenza cases had been reported. The previous week saw three RSV cases, five flu cases and five COVID cases.
Word said it’s difficult to know if Wallowa County will experience a surge of RSV in the next few weeks. However, she said, the Wallowa County Health Care District does anticipate seeing an increased number of cases over the next couple of years. The hospital has developed a plan to cope with a surge of RSV cases.
The CDC said people infected with RSV usually show symptoms within four to six days after getting infected. Symptoms of RSV infection usually include:
• Runny nose.
• Decreased appetite.
• Coughing.
• Sneezing.
• Fever.
• Wheezing.
According to the CDC, common flu signs and symptoms include:
• Fever and/or chills.
• Cough.
• Sore throat.
• Runny or stuffy nose.
• Muscle or body aches.
• Headache and fatigue.
The hospital already has started flu vaccination clinics, and there is no local shortage of vaccines.
Health officials urge people who are sick to stay home if possible, to wash their hands frequently and to contact a primary care provider with any questions.
