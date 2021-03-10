ENTERPRISE — The comprehensive Business and Marketing Writing, Marketing Your Business on the Internet, Blogging and Podcasting for Beginners, and Using Social Media in Business courses provide the information and insights you need to succeed as a digital marketer.
A press release from the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce recommended the workshop from the Small Business Development Center. It will be held March 17, April 14, May 12 and June 16.
Cost for the suite of courses is $395. Register at https://preview.tinyurl.com/SBDCcourses.
It is recommended for business owners looking to expand their writing knowledge, learn the basics around online marketing or understand the inner workings of today’s social media platforms. The courses provide the information and insights needed to succeed as a digital marketer.
The course will cover:
• Business and marketing writing: Using clear explanations, real-life examples and an animated style, the course solidifies the relationship between business, marketing principles and written communications. Participants will learn how business and marketing objectives affect writing choices.
• Marketing your business on the internet: Find out how to market a business on the internet, even if you have little or no money to spend. In this practical, hands-on course, you’ll discover proven methods that will help you establish an Internet presence and build an online brand identity. You’ll learn how search engine optimization works and how to track your site’s performance using web analytics. You will discover how to use online advertising, email marketing and social media (including blogs) to drive business to your website. Finally, you’ll learn how to keep your visitors coming back again and again.
• Blogging and podcasting for beginners: This course will teach how to plan and create your own blog and podcast. Through hands-on exercises, you will discover the benefits of using free web tools like Blogger, WordPress, Audacity and YouTube. You will find that creating a blog and podcast is much easier than you ever imagined.
• Using social media in business: One of the biggest challenges for business owners is finding new customers. Over the past decade, some business owners have leveraged social media to do just that. Whether you’re a social media novice or a seasoned veteran, this course will give you a solid foundation in social media marketing and using it to grow your business. In today’s globally connected environment, social media is a game-changer for businesses. So, whether you’re looking for a new way to market your business or simply want to better understand social media, this online social media marketing course will empower you.
