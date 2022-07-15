WALLOWA COUNTY — The money is in place and the three main school districts in Wallowa County are getting set for a new school year with about $45 million earmarked for education in Enterprise, Joseph and Wallowa for the coming year.
Enterprise
Some of that budgeting includes construction work, such as the $8 million bond levy approved in November 2020 for the Enterprise school building, largely to replace the leaky roof and upgrade access to Americans with Disabilities Act standards, such as remodeling restrooms and adding ramps and lifts for wheelchair-bound students and removing asbestos flooring.
The $8 million was half the voter-approved levy and half matching funds from an Oregon School Capital Improvement grant from the Oregon Department of Education.
Work began on the school this spring as soon as it let out, although it was slated to begin a year earlier. The delay was caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting difficulties in obtaining building materials.
The overall budget for Enterprise for 2022-23 is $19,275,000, according to Karen Josi, business manager for fiscal services for the Educational Service District. She emphasized that the amount includes the $8 million for construction work.
Tom Crane, Enterprise school superintendent, said he is pleased with the new budget, particularly that the district has completed a collective bargaining agreement for four-year contracts for the teachers.
“I think we’re in good shape,” he said.
Josi said the only faculty addition is that of a new agriculture teacher for middle school and high school students.
Some noteworthy increases in the budget included cost-of-living allowances and $200,000 in budgeting for increased fuel costs.
Joseph
Joseph Charter School adopted a budget of just over $14 million on June 13, Superintendent Lance Homan said Thursday, July 14.
“It’s pretty standard,” he said, adding that the coming year’s budget is much like the 2021-22 budget.
He said the school is adding a STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics) room for K-6 and has two new teachers coming on board. Cameron Scott will be a new English teacher for the new English language arts program at the college level for junior high and high school students. Also, Hannah Schmidke is a new third-grade teacher.
Homan said JCS can expect a new seismic grant of $2.5 million next year. He said the district has until September 2024 to spend it. It will be used to add structural support and a new roof on the main part of the school building. A new heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) system also will be funded separate from the seismic grant, “but it’ll work together,” he said.
“That’ll be in the budget so you’ll see an increase next year,” Homan said.
Wallowa
Tammy Jones, superintendent of the Wallowa Schools, said the school board there also adopted its budget June 13. Wallowa approved a general fund budget of $4,116,767 that “addresses our district missions and goals,” she said.
Wallowa, like Enterprise, is undergoing major construction work, having approved a $7 million bond levy that includes a $4 million OSCIM grant and a $2.3 million seismic grant.
The general budget, she said, was able to pare back a little, eliminating a half-time distance learning teacher that was employed because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for some students to attend class from home.
The district is adding new math curriculum for all grade levels, a half-time physical education teacher for K-8 and a new middle school teacher for grades six through eight.
No layoffs have been scheduled, Jones said.
She said enrollment went up just a little, which affects the budgeting the state does every two years. Schools are now entering the second year of the two-year budget cycle.
“In the second year of a biennium, you expect where you are,” Jones said. “When you get to the end of it, you wonder where the state is going. … Do I wonder about the year after next? Yes I do.”
But Jones isn’t worried.
“It will be interesting to see where enrollment goes,” she said. “We’re tight but always been solid.”
