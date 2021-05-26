PORTLAND — Oregon’s U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley will hold a remote and telephone town hall for constituents in Wallowa County on Tuesday, June 1.
The town hall will take place at 11 a.m.
He will update constituents on his work in Washington, D.C., and answer their questions and invite their suggestions about how to tackle the challenges facing Oregon and America.
On a computer, smartphone or tablet, go to https://tinyurl.com/senmerkleytownhall to join the Zoom meeting.
On the phone, call 669-254-5252. Meeting ID: 161 588 7595# and Participant ID: #. The passcode is 74934212#.
