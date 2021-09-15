JOSEPH — Kellee Sheehy, who has been development director at the Josephy Center for Arts and Culture for the past two years, is stepping down as of Friday, Sept. 17, she announced last week.
“I do some personal consulting work from home and will likely continue that, but my main focus right now is my kids,” she said in a statement. “For deeply personal reasons, I am stepping away from my position as the development director at the Josephy Center.”
Sheehy said she hopes the Wallowa County community will continue to support the center.
“I’ve had a wonderful experience working here and am honored to have been part of this amazing organization even for a relatively short time,” she stated. “The things I’ve learned, the relationships I’ve made and the generosity I’ve witnessed, have been an invaluable part of my life experience. And while I’m certainly proud of my personal accomplishments, I’m even more proud of what we accomplished together as a community.”
She was particularly appreciative to those who support what the center does.
“Thank you for making all of it possible,” she said. “Thank you for supporting arts and culture. Thank you for supporting children, creativity, freedom of expression and the future of Wallowa County. Please continue to support the Josephy Center so it can continue to grow alongside your needs.”
She said she doesn’t expect to entirely step away from the center.
“There’s no doubt that you will see me around the center — maybe teaching a dance class, ringing you out at the docent desk or even in the art room trying to put paint on some poor, unsuspecting canvas,” she stated.
Center Director Cheryl Coughlan said that the center does not yet have a replacement for Sheehy lined up, and is in the process of advertising for one. As development director, Sheehy was a senior staff member in charge of fundraising, writing grants, publicity and other promotional duties, Coughlan said. Until a replacement is found, Coughlan will serve as interim development director.
“It’s in the works. She will be very hard to replace and we’re sad to see her go,” she said. “We wish her the best of luck. She did an amazing job.”
