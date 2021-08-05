ENTERPRISE — The Eagle Cap Shooters are making progress on a new, multipurpose education center at their shooting range north of Enterprise, thanks to a $50,000 grant from the National Rifle Association Foundation.
The group received the check July 26, got the building permit the next day and broke ground the day after that, said Bill Oliver, president of the Eagle Cap Shooters Association, which owns the property and buildings at the range. He said Wednesday, Aug. 4, that the foundation was to be poured the next day and they hoped to have the building completed by Sept. 11, when a precision rifle event called Border Wars will be held at the range to commemorate 9/11.
“We hope to have it done for that,” Oliver said.
He emphasized that virtually all the construction work was done with donated labor, although the shooters covered the cost of materials.
“We’ve had tremendous community support,” Oliver said.
Two groups of shooters
Two similarly named groups are involved with the range. The association and the Eagle Cap Shooters Educational Alliance. The latter was created as a nonprofit organization to receive donations for the range.
“The alliance has an educational mission,” said Stephen Wolfe, president of the alliance. “We are a 501(c)(3) so we can get the grants and fund these projects for the association”
The new building will be 40 feet by 60 feet with 20-by-40-foot porches on each end, Oliver said. He said the county — in the building permit application — values the building at about $350,000, but with the donations of both money and the work of local contractors, the cost isn’t near that amount.
“The educational alliance was donated $43,000 from an estate out of Pasco, Washington, three years ago and we went to work and started doing some fundraising and got that up to $60,000,” Wolfe said. “So when the price of lumber started going up this spring, I said ‘buy’. We used our money that we already had and bought the material package, we bought the trusses, we bought the sheeting, we bought the roofing and we paid cash for that. We had our money. We needed this grant to finish this off.”
Uses of the buildings
The new, fully-enclosed building is expected to be a place for firearms-related classes, as well as the possibility of air-rifle shooting, archery and possibly trap shooting off one of the porches, Wolfe said. They also hope to have catering so those participating in activities at the new building can eat, said John Straughan, secretary of the association’s board of directors.
Mike Teece, the group’s Hunter Education instructor with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, is looking forward to having a single place to hold classes.
“I’ve been teaching out of the American Legion in Joseph, out of the Baptist Church in Joseph and out of the VFW (in Enterprise),” he said. “I’ve been teaching out of all these different places, it’s nice to finally have a place here and have all the materials right here.”
He also looks forward to having the range right outside the classroom. Once the students get through the coursework, they can hit the range.
“They’ll see how proficient they are and how well they handle the firearm,” said Teece, who also is a certified instructor with rifle, pistol and shotgun and a range safety officer.
He noted that state law requires everyone younger than 18 to complete Hunter Safety before getting a hunting license. Classes are usually held just prior to spring and fall hunting seasons. He said it has become simpler now that the majority of the coursework can be completed online. Kids pay $10, study online and then come to the range to finish. Where it used to require 18 hours of classroom work, now it’s just 2 hours, the final test and another couple of hours on the range, Teece said.
Law enforcement officers also will find the new building — and the rest of the range — valuable.
“We’ve already talked with the new (Enterprise Police) Chief Kevin McQuead about hosting training for officers from the west side (of Oregon),” Wolfe said. “Normally, our guys have to go to great expense and time to go to some place on the west side. So now, they can host training sessions and if they need to shoot, the pistol range is right there.”
City police, the Wallowa County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police get free use of the range to train.
“All law enforcement gets free use of the range,” Straughan said.
In addition to the new multipurpose building, the range includes a rifle house from which shooters can aim at targets at 100-yard increments up to 1,000 yards. There’s also the pistol bay with targets up to 50 yards away. The targets include reactionary targets, metal targets and frames for paper targets.
Membership
To join the Eagle Cap Shooters and have use of the range, members pay a basic $75 per person fee. Other fees are listed at the range’s website at https://eaglecapshooters.com.
New members undergo a basic orientation to learn the rules of the range, including where they can and cannot shoot. There are about 370 members at the range who are given the combination to the lock at the range’s entrance, Wolfe said, adding that they are allowed to bring guests.
He said that once members are indoctrinated, they essentially become range enforcement officers who can “shut down the range” if they see improper or unsafe activities.
“Safety is our first and most important issue,” he said.
Alliance activities
Wolfe said the fundraising activities of the educational alliance are crucial to keeping the range operating.
One of the highlights of the year is the annual Friends of the NRA banquet.
“We’ve been doing Friends banquets for many years,” he said.
This year, it will be Oct. 16 at the Cloverleaf Hall in Enterprise. The doors open at 4 p.m., with dinner served about 6 p.m. During the two hours before dinner, there are numerous games, raffles and drawings.
“The Cloverleaf’s the only building in the county that’ll hold all the people who usually come,” Straughan said.
He said the event usually draws from 250 to 300 people.
“Even during COVID; they did two banquets to divide up the crowd about a month apart,” Wolfe said, though he’s still not sure if that will happen this year like it did last year.
But the growing popularity of the 20-year-old range never ceases to amaze those who currently run it.
“I’m pretty sure the people who founded this never expected (membership) to grow that large,” Wolfe said.
