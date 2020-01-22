The project funders include:
● USDA Forest Service Forest Legacy Program.
● Individual donors.
● Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
● Nez Perce Tribe.
● Collins Foundation.
● Oregon Community Foundation.
● Travel Oregon in partnership with Eastern Oregon Visitors Association.
● Conservation Alliance.
● Land Trust Alliance/Yarg Foundation/Ace Program.
● Rose E. Tucker Charitable Trust.
● Walker Family Foundation.
● Cycle Oregon.
About the Wallowa Lake Moraines Partnership:
The Partnership was formed in 2011 by Wallowa Land Trust, Wallowa Resources, Wallowa County and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department to secure the East Moraine as a natural landscape and a model for sustainable natural resource management. The goals of the Partnership are to: provide public access respectful of the landscape and its scenic beauty; protect open space for wildlife, recreation and natural resources; and to maintain sustainable working landscapes of farms, forests and rangeland to contribute to the local economy and rural ways of life.
