In the early days of the OK Theater
{child_byline}Compiled by Ellen Morris Bishop{/child_byline}
1918 and 1919: Wallowa County at the beginning of the OK Theater. In the closing days of WWI, the draft was still active, with 10 to about 30 young men drafted from Wallowa county each month until the war’s end in November, 1918.
July, 1918: Work on the Flora-Enterprise Road will begin in the fall. Men needed for construction.
August, 1918: First automobiles travel the new road to Pittsburgh Landing. Standard Oil to enlarge its Enterprise station.
Lime kiln yields 60 barrels of lime per day out of rocks at Black Marble quarry.
Portland Mazama climbing club scales Eagle Cap.
Heavy rains and snow in the mountains on August 22.
October 24, 1918: Influenza closes public meetings.
October 31, 1918: Spanish “Flu” has spread all over the county.
December 12: Paving comes next in the town’s program. Several blocks in downtown--Main Street, Greenwood, and River Streets — to be paved next year.
December 26, 1918: Work resumed on interior of new E.M.& M. building. Through the winter, plumbing and steamfitting will be installed, and the boiler finished. After piping and wiring are finished, the interior can be plastered. G.W. Hyatt of the company does not set any date for finishing the building and occupying it, but will continue the work as rapidly as possible considering the prices of labor and material. The work of finishing the interior was brought to a stop after the war had caused prices to advance so that the cost seemed out of proportion, considering that the building was a permanent investment. The new store is by far the largest and most pretentious in the county. In fact, it is said to be the largest retail mercantile building between Portland and Boise.
Directors of Lostine School District arrested: Jan 2, 1919.
The three directors of the Lostine School District were arrested and charged with having committed a crime in that they permitted the school to continue in session after an order to the contrary had been issued by the State Board of Health. The order required the school to be closed because of “the prevalence of a contagious disease known as the Spanish influenza in and around the town of Lostine Oregon….”
January 9, 1919: Council adopts paving program:
20 blocks of streets in the business center of Enterprise will be paved this year. The streets to be paved are North Street, Main Street, and Greenwood Street.
January 9, 1919
Ban will stay on until January 20: County Court forbids schools in districts with a single case of influenza from opening. The case against the Lostine School Board was dropped, as they kept the school closed.
