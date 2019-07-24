Monday, July 22, saw the Cubs fall to opponent Martinez Little League in an 11-1 rout that lasted five innings. The loss put an end to the Cubs’ consolation hopes in the Western Region softball tournament.
The Cubs didn’t play dead, despite what the score indicates. Stats show that the team had 10 hits, the same as their opponents. The Cubs ended the tournament with a 1-3 record, capping the first year a Wallowa Valley softball team won a state championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.