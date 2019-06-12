Sidebar:
Selected First Prize Winners of the Oregon Mountain Cruise show:
Hot Rod: 1932 Ford Roadster, black. Troy and Terina Adams, Hayden , ID.
Modified/Custom car: 1969 Chevrolet Camaro, green. Steve and Jackie Smith, Caldwell, ID
Modified/Custom truck: 1948 Chevrolet, green. Scot Duncan, Boise, ID.
Classic restored car: 1933 Chrysler Cabrolet, yellow. Joe Stangel, Enterprise, OR
Classic Restored truck:1963 Chevrolet ½ ton, blue. Gary Unze, Bend, OR
Unrestored car/truck: 1967 Ford Desoto, firesweep. Lee and Lorna Swenger, Baker City, OR
Sports Car: 1962 Austin Healy, blue and white. Guy and Darlene Blakeslee, Boise, ID
Moonshine Hauler: 1962 Ford L110 pickup red & rust. Robert and Kathy Hoover, Lewiston, ID.
