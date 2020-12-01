SALEM — The Oregon Department of Agriculture is now accepting proposals for project ideas as part of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Specialty Crop Block Grant Program for 2021.
Approximately $1.5 million is expected to be available to Oregon agriculture industry associations, producer groups, processors, commodity commissions, nonprofits, for-profits and local government agencies. Funding for Oregon's program is contingent upon federal funding for the program.
Specialty crops are defined as commonly recognized fruits, vegetables, tree nuts and nursery crops. Oregon ranks in the top 10 nationwide in the production of specialty crops.
For the 2021 SCBGP Request for Proposals, submissions should be turned in online and must be received by Friday, Jan. 29.
More information is available online at https://oda.direct/SCBGP or by calling the ODAs' Market Access and Certification Program 503-986-6473.
