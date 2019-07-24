Slow Food Wallowas is the local chapter of Slow Food USA, a nonprofit organization devoted to developing regional food systems and increasing access to good, clean and fair food. Farming operations are a key component of a resilient food system. Through this grant, Slow Food Wallowas seeks to support a local producer who is working to increase capacity to offer locally raised food for sale.
This call for proposals is open to any farmer or rancher operating in Wallowa County raising crops, including plants or animals, to sell for food. Membership in Slow Food USA is not a requirement, and the grant is open to all Slow Food members as well as current and past Slow Food Wallowas board members. Go to https://bit.ly/2xVvcaV for grant details and to fill out the online application.
The goal of this $1,500 award is to assist a local food producer in increasing capacity, sustainability or profitability of the operation. Priority will be given to projects that meet the stated values, initiatives and priorities of Slow Food USA.
The deadline for applications is August 31, 2019. The winner of the grant will be notified in September. The grant will be awarded at a public presentation of the check at Pig-nic, an outdoor educational event to be held on Saturday, October 19, 2018 at Barking Mad Farm.
For information about the grant, and how to apply, contact Lynne Curry, slowfoodwc@gmail.com, 541-263-0347
