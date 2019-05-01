A new tree is growing in Joseph. In a slightly-belated celebration of Earth Day, which was April 22, the members of Slow Foods, Wallowas gathered at “The Place,” adjacent to the Joseph Methodist Church, to share a sumptuous potluck of locally grown, sourced, and baked foods.
Slow Food, Wallowas is a partner in Slow Food USA, a nationwide non-profit with more than 160 chapters and 6,000 members. The organization promotes sustainable agriculture, supports small-scale food producers, seeks to preserve traditional foods and knowledge, and encourages local foods production.
The meal included salmon, beef, salads, and, of course, cookies. Locally produced eggs and vegetable dishes, also part of the feast. They also also planted a tree — a job largely consigned to youngsters because, as one elder put it: “It’s going to be their tree to take care of in the many years ahead.”
Slow Foods, Wallowa plans to support a co-op booth at this year’s Farmers Market that allows local small producers to offer their wares, said local organizer Lynn Curry. And although a theme has not yet been decided, their Slow Foods fall festival will again be held at Barking Mad Farms.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.