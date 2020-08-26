ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA — Groundbreaking research from the University of South Australia confirms that the act of smiling can trick your mind into being more positive, simply by moving your facial muscles.
The study, published in Experimental Psychology, evaluated the impact of a covert smile on perception of face and body expressions. The research found that facial muscular activity not only alters the recognition of facial expressions but also body expressions, with both generating more positive emotions.
"When your muscles say you're happy, you're more likely to see the world around you in a positive way," said Professor Marmolejo-Ramos, the lead researcher.
"In our research we found that when you forcefully practice smiling, it stimulates the amygdala — the emotional center of the brain — which releases neurotransmitters to encourage an emotionally positive state, he said.
