ENTERPRISE — A plan for communities in Wallowa County to be able to most effectively respond to a “smoke event” is taking shape and only needs the approval of government agencies before it can be implemented, the county commissioners learned Wednesday, March 3.
“Basically, this is a plan to notify people that there is a smoke event … and here are the things to do to take care of yourself,” Commissioner Susan Roberts said. “We have to have this plan in order to do some of the other stuff we’re trying to do.”
Lisa Mahon, who with Sarah Silbernagel and the Wallowa County Smoke Management Community Response Plan design team, produced the plan that Mahon presented to the commissioners via Zoom. She went through a recap of the plan designed to assist residents of the county in the event of a smoke event like last summer when much of Oregon was ablaze. No significant wildfires occurred in the county, but much smoke did come over the mountains.
“There’s not much we can do to stop the smoke (like last year), but we can be ready for it,” Commissioner Todd Nash said.
After reviewing the plan, Mahon said the next steps are to present it to the Enterprise City Council on Monday, March 8, have it ready for the commissioners to approve at their March 17 meeting and then get the approval of the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. After that approval, “We can begin implementing the action plan,” she said.
Partners in the plan include:
• The city of Enterprise.
• The Wallowa County Board of Commissioners.
• The U.S. Forest Service.
• The Oregon Department of Forestry.
• County emergency services
• The Oregon DEQ.
• The Oregon Health Authority.
• Wallowa Memorial Hospital.
• The Northern Blue Mountains Cohesive Strategy.
Mahon said the new plan is to better understand and address the vulnerable populations in case of a smoke event. It also allows opportunities to better manage the forests in case of fire.
The final plan includes:
• A description of Wallowa County’s smoke-vulnerable population.
• A notification plan to inform those vulnerable populations and the general public.
• Action items to protect the vulnerable populations from smoke exposure.
• A communication plan to connect the prescribed fire entities for public health and the general public.
Mahon said six community input sessions were held during fall 2020, reaching all but Imnaha. Of the 327 residents represented from Wallowa, Lostine, Enterprise, Wallowa Lake, Flora and Troy, about 80% prefer social media or a website to be used for emergency contact.
“We weren’t really surprised at that, since with those without cellphone coverage, the internet is one of their best tools,” she said.
What they learned from the input sessions included a need to prepare for smoke events with advance notice, education on home air purification, assistance in purchasing air purifiers and education on the appropriate masks to have.
Among the overall benefits to the county in the plan, Mahon said, is an increased ability to implement proscribed burns, which are used for community wildfire protection and to help with forest health.
“It’s better to deal with the forest with proscribed burns than let wildfires manage them for us because with the state our forests are in, we can do better good for our forests and our community by having better control of that,” she said.
The “action items” in the plan include education and essential assistance they’ll put out for the public; additional notification protocols; working with county emergency services to develop a notification system working with Paul Karvoski, emergency services director, to allow individuals to sign up for notifications in addition to emergencies; additional education with partners year around about smoke intrusions and what one can do during an event; and more about proscribed fires and forest management.
Nash — a rancher who often deals with agricultural issues on the commission — asked Mahon about agricultural burning, although, he added, not much goes on in Wallowa County.
“One complaint we got last year had to do with field burning on agricultural land,” he asked. “Is that addressed here?”
Mahon said it is not, but because of differing regulations the state Agriculture Department and Department of Forestry handle that issue.
Roberts said field burning can be regulated through Karvoski and emergency services.
She said that one concern the plan addresses is how to get the word of a smoke event to outlying areas, such as Imnaha and Troy. She said notices can be put up at local post offices or other central gathering places that will say who to contact.
“At Troy, they singled out several people and said to get the word to them and the rest of us will get it,” she said.
In another matter, the commissioners officially received from the state a $13,101 Election Security Grant and already have plans on how they intend to use.
“One of the things we need to do is build a fence with a gate around our boxes out here on the side of the building so we have all our electronics enclosed,” Roberts said. “We can ask Stangel (Industries & Machine Shop) to build an attractive enclosure and gate with keys so we can get in when needed.”
Commissioner John Hillock added that others, such as the fire department, can be given keys for when they require access.
The commissioners also are prepared to appoint three more people to the Northeast Oregon Economic Development District Board. Jennifer Piper, the new executive director of the Wallowa County Chamber of Commerce, and Ashley Sullivan, the new mayor of Enterprise, have confirmed that they are interested in such appointments. Roberts said one other representative has yet to confirm a desire for appointment.
Nash said the board can approve the appointments by resolution at its next meeting, March 17.
