ENTERPRISE — These days, solar panels are visible on roofs of homes, businesses and farm buildings as well as in large commercial arrays all over Wallowa County. That solar energy will be the focus of a Brown Bag luncheon on Zoom at noon Wednesday, March 17.
Solar panels now quietly, cleanly crank out “roughly 6% of the total energy demand in the county” according to Matt King, energy program manager, for Wallowa Resources Community Solutions Inc.. That amounts to 1 million watts of installed solar capacity or about 1,200mw hours of energy use. And the value of that energy stays local.
How this came about and what additional solar can mean to energy resilience of the county will be the topic of the hour long Brown Bag. The zoom link to the free program can be found on the Community Events section of the Wallowa Resources website at wallowaresources.org.
The program will touch on the nature of solar to date and a look at the future, including solar combined with battery storage, community scale solar and special solar opportunities for low- and moderate-income households, renters and others. The program also will include time for Q&A.
“Solar is part of a diverse local energy mix now emerging that keeps more energy dollars working here and contributes to making this county much more energy resilient in times of natural disaster,” King said.
Micro-hydro and biomass are other local energy-generation opportunities.
Upcoming programs in the Brown Bag series include, Micro-Hydropower, Thursday, April 15, and Community Energy Opportunities, May 20. More information on those can be found on the calendar at wallowaresources.org.
For more information on this program content, contact King at 605-387-7194 or matt@wallowaresources.org.
