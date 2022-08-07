A Tuckerette brings the American flag into the Harley Tucker Memorial Arena during the final night of the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Some who attended objected to the political banter between rodeo announcer Jody Carper and clown/barrel man John Harrison.
JOSEPH — Politically charged banter coming from the announcer’s booth and the rodeo clown at the Chief Joseph Days Rodeo has stirred up objections from some in the audience, even to the point of decisions to not return to CJD.
One letter to the editor in today’s Chieftain suggested the announcer keep his political views to himself.
“It's a rodeo, not a Trump rally, pardner,” David Olmos of Portland wrote.
He was one who said he wouldn’t return “until you get back in the saddle of showing respect to all of your patrons.”
Mike Mercer of Joseph wrote in the Aug. 3 Chieftain that “the announcer, Jody Carper, needs to leave his continued cheap political shots out of the event. He seems to be playing to a TV audience in order to improve ratings, rather than lifting up what makes the rodeo and this community special.”
Another Joseph resident, Eric Pippert, wrote in an open letter to the CJD board for this week’s paper, “This wasn't my first rodeo, but I promise you it is my last of your rodeo I'll attend,” adding that he’d heard similar complaints about “Jingoistic, dog whistle political commentary, with a sprinkling of misogynistic and racial tropes by the announcer and rodeo ‘clown.’”
Board President Terry Jones said he understood how some rodeo fans might object, but hopes to eliminate concerns fans may have.
“I’ll visit with our announcer,” Jones said Aug. 4. “We’ll deal with it. It’s OK for some people to say political things and it’s not OK for others.”
Clown and barrel man John Harrison defended his statements.
“We are in the entertainment business. Just like not all movies, comedians, singers, music genres appeal to all people we may not appeal to all,” he said. “The autograph lines, handshakes, comments of how much people enjoyed the show far outweigh the negative, but that wouldn’t make a sensational news story, would it?”
Carper, who bills himself as the “patriotic announcer,” was unapologetic in his response to critics. He said he’s been criticized in print twice in the 31 years he’s been announcing, both times in the Chieftain.
“I like to put a little humor with my announcing and choose to make fun of some of the things that are happening in our country,” he said in an Aug. 5 email. “I understand that some of the people in this world cannot take a joke and they want every event or concert to only say what they believe. I don’t think every comedian is hilarious and I don’t like the food at every restaurant. But I don’t waste my time complaining about it or trying to cancel someone. But that is the beauty of our country. Everyone has freedom of speech. It is enshrined in the First Amendment of the Constitution. It’s called an opinion. And thank God we can have an opinion in the United States of America, because there are a lot of countries that don’t allow you that privilege. I will continue to stand up for the red, white and blue, our military, first-responders and the greatest country in the world, the United States of America. Sorry if it offends you and have a great day.”
Jones was a bit philosophical about the controversy and eager to see the event not be controversial.
“It goes on every time someone opens their mouth,” Jones said. “I try my best to put on a good show for everybody.”
