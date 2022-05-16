reporter
ENTERPRISE — Local graduating high school seniors are receiving scholarships from the Soroptimists of Wallowa County, according to a press release.
Twelve students received awards; eight receiving $2,000 each for four-year college studies and four receiving $1,000 each for two-year or less pro-tech studies.
Students, their planned colleges and courses of study, who are receiving the $2,000 scholarships are:
From Enterprise:
• Rosie Movich-Fields, Scripps College to study nonprofit management.
• Alona Yost, Eastern Oregon University to study ecological or environmental engineering.
• Jada Gray, Lewis-Clark State College to study dental hygiene.
• Lannie Stonebrink, Eastern Oregon University to study veterinary medicine.
• Sophia Espinosa, Western Oregon University to study psychology and pre-med.
From Joseph:
• Chase Homan, the University of Idaho to study finance and golf course management.
From Wallowa:
• Willie Gibbs, the University of Idaho to study broadcasting and forestry.
• Haley Brockamp, Lewis-Clark State College to study radiology.
Students receiving the $1,000 scholarships, their planned colleges and courses of study are:
• Rilyn Kirkland, Dawson Community College to study nursing.
• Destiny Wecks, Treasure Valley Community College to study agricultural business management and equine science.
• Adelene Royes, North West College to study equine training.
• Ian Goodrich, Treasure Valley Community College to study natural resources, agriculture, fish and wildlife.
