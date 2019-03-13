Want to have some fun with your dog while learning and teaching new skills? Enterprise resident Lola Johnson is offering a 6-week course in Canine Scent Work, beginning March 16. Johnson started a Scentwork (aka Nosework) club here last year, and is offering a six-week course to build skills in both dogs and handlers, with an eye to starting competitions someday. The classes will meet from noon to 1:30 p.m. each Saturday, March 16 – April 20.
Canine Nose Work is a sport for dogs of any age, size, or breed, mixed breeds included, and their owners. Dogs learn how to search for a specific odor or odors and find the source. Dogs start by searching for their favorite food or toy reward hidden in a variety of environments, increasing the challenges and adding new search skills as the dog progresses. The sport has become international, with Nose Work competitions and clubs across the U.S. and international competitions in Australia and Europe.
“I’m excited to officially start teaching this 6 week course on Intro to Nosework,” Johnson said. “The classes will introduce the concept of the game, build handler observation skills and timing and get the dog focused. The foundation steps are critical to the development of a strong handler/dog team. But most of all, I want this to be fun for the dog and fun for you.”
Benefits of Canine Nose Work include: no prior training, including obedience training, is needed. Shy or fearful dogs build confidence and have fun, too, and dogs get lots of physical and mental exercise, while building stronger bonds with their owners.
For information, or to register, contact Johnson at (503) 351-9867.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.