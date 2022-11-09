As part of the Wallowa County Vegetation Department and Weed Board’s education efforts, in conjunction with Wallowa Resources, the Chieftain features a noxious weed each month that is on the county’s list of noxious and invasive weeds.
This month’s noxious weed is spotted knapweed (Centaurea stoebe).
What: Spotted knapweed is a biennial or short-lived perennial that grows 1-3 feet tall, has oblong leaves with a layer of fine hair and flower heads found at the branch ends that are pink to pinkish-purple in color. It has dark-tipped bracts and a lack of a long terminal spine on the tip of the bract.
Where: It grows along roadsides, areas that have been disturbed and in dry-to-moist rangelands. In Wallowa County, it is most commonly found in pastures and along roadsides and can be found in open and forested sites.
Dangers: Spotted knapweed forms dense stands that choke out desirable forage species and native plants.
Lookalikes: Diffuse knapweed is a short-lived, noncreeping perennial, a biennial or occasionally an annual that reproduces and spreads solely from seed. Diffuse knapweed has dark-tipped bracts and a lack of a long terminal spine on the tip of the bract.
How you can help: If you find spotted knapweed either on your property or while out and about, take note of the location. Contact Wallowa Canyonlands Partnership Program Manager Joe Sims at 541-426-8053, ext. 61.
