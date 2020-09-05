SALEM — The Oregon Republican Party announced on Aug. 31 that it had fallen short of the minimum required signatures on petitions to put a recall of Gov. Kate Brown before voters.
"The petition fell 2,796 signatures or less than 1% short of the minimum number of 280,050 signatures required to qualify to put a recall of the governor on the ballot this fall,” state Republican Party Chairman Bill Currier said in a statement.
Currier said the COVID-19 pandemic, Brown's emergency declaration and orders limiting gathering sizes and requiring social distancing, along with other issues, caused the drive to come up short. After a final count by the state GOP, Currier decided the petitions could not be submitted.
“Under state law, prior to the submission of any petition signatures, I, as chief petitioner, must first attest to having the minimum number of qualified signatures," Currier said. "Therefore, the signatures cannot be submitted."
Secretary of State Bev Clarno confirmed that her office had been told the recall petitions would not be submitted by Monday's 5 p.m. deadline.
