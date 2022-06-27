The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision Friday to overturn nearly 50 years of abortion rights protections sparked an outpouring of condemnation in Oregon where reproductive rights are protected by law and Democrats hold the majority of state offices.
Political leaders, from the state’s U.S. senators and representatives to legislators and candidates for office, called the decision “heartbreaking,” “infuriating” and “dangerous” while Republicans praised it.
The decision, written by conservative Justice Samuel Alito, overturns Roe v. Wade and Casey, a subsequent decision affirming abortion rights.
“The Constitution does not confer a right to abortion; Roe and Casey are overruled; and the authority to regulate abortion is returned to the people and their elected representatives,” the decision said. That conclusion was anticipated after a draft of the ruling was leaked earlier this year.
Abortion rights are protected by law in Oregon, and the procedure is free, even to undocumented immigrants. But 13 states have “trigger” laws anticipated the court’s decision that will make abortions illegal, either immediately or within a certain time frame. Idaho’s ban will go into effect in 30 days.
Abortions rights advocates expect those bans to create a dramatic uptick in demand for abortion in states like Oregon, Washington and California, where reproductive rights are protected.
About two hours after the decision was released, the governors of the three states issued a “Multi-State Commitment to Reproductive Freedom” that not only affirmed abortion rights but also pledged to protect from prosecution and extradition those patients who seek care in one of the three states. The pact said the states would guard medical records, protect against “adverse actions” by insurers and defend medical practitioners.
“Oregon doesn’t turn away anyone seeking health care. Period,” Gov. Kate Brown said in a statement. “Let me be clear: You cannot ban abortion, you can only ban safe abortions — and this disgraceful Supreme Court decision will undoubtedly put many people’s lives at risk, in addition to stripping away a constitutional right that disproportionately affects women and has been settled law for most of our lifetimes.”
She said Oregon will remain a sanctuary, adding “the fight is not over.”
And Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, the state’s top lawyer, vowed after reviewing the opinion to “continue fighting with every bone in my body to keep abortion safe and accessible to all.”
“I will not accept that going forward, young women in Oregon will come of age with fewer rights than their mothers and grandmothers,” Rosenblum said. “We are working hard to ensure our state’s laws continue to protect and expand, not diminish, the freedoms we have relied upon for half a century.”
Not everyone shared their views. U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz of Ontario, the state’s only Republican congressional member, called the decision “momentous” in a retweet of a Fox News story. And state Rep. Duane Stark, R-Grants Pass, said in a statement his heart was “filled with joy” following the decision but that he was “saddened” by Oregon’s protections.
Abortions rights advocates said they at a news conference after the ruling that they were devastated.
“Abortion is still legal in Oregon,” said An Do, executive director of Planned Parenthood Advocates of Oregon. “If you have an appointment – keep it. If you need an appointment, go to abortionsfinder.org to find care.”
Se-ah-dom Edmo, executive director of Seeding Justice, a nonprofit which supports equity and justice rights, announced that the group was awarding $1 million to the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which helps low-income people obtain an abortion.
“We know the consequences of this decision will be swift and devastating, including for Oregonians who’s closest abortion provider was in Idaho and for communities nationwide,” Edmo said in a statement. “Our first investment will reflect our belief that we must prioritize the needs of those most impacted by barriers to essential abortion care immediately.”
The money comes from $15 million awarded by the Legislature in February to bolster abortion access in Oregon. The rest of the money is expected to be distributed later this year. A steering committee is in charge of awarding grants from the state fund.
The abortion fund, one of several across the country, pays for travel, hotel stays, time off work and care for patients in Oregon, Washington, Idaho and Alaska.
“We are here to make sure we can support people who need it but can’t afford it,” said Megan Kovacs, one of the fund’s board members. “Access is not access if you cannot afford it or get to your appointment.”
Other participants in the news conference – Christel Allen, executive director of Pro-Choice Oregon, and Sandy Chung, executive director of American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon – said the Supreme Court decision will hurt people of color, those with low incomes, young people and rural residents the most.
“People with money and power will be able to continue accessing abortion care for themselves and their spouses, children and significant others,” Chung said. “This decision will most harm communities with the least access to financial and other resources.”
She said that already people have trouble accessing abortions, especially those in rural areas who have to travel miles to access care.
“We know that it is already going to get worse in Oregon,” Chung said.
Dozens of other leaders in the state reacted quickly Friday, with candidates for governor and Democratic candidates for Congress saying that abortion rights will be on the ballot in November.
